FIRST ALERT: Light rain showers continue through Monday morning

A few rain showers will continue as we start the first day of the work week.

The front that has been driving the moisture has now shifted east of the Midlands.

On Monday, expect early showers with clearing into the late afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will reach the upper 50s and overnight expect temperatures to fall to the 30s.

Expect chilly and breezy conditions on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny but watch for northwesterly winds around 10 to 20mph with gusts possibly up to 25mph.

Cooler temperatures will continue into your Wednesday with highs again in the low 50s.

