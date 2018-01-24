FIRST ALERT: Heavy rains are on the way Sunday

This Sunday is an Alert Day.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will likely bring widespread rain to the area, especially on Sunday. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. We also cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm.

Our forecast models suggest that rain will move in late Saturday night through the day on Sunday. There may be periods of heavy rain during the day on Sunday. Some forecast models are estimating between one and two inches rain.

Heavy rain could cause ponding on the roads.

If there are any changes to the forecast, your First Alert Weather Team will be the first to let you know.

