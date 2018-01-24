FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain could dampen your weekend plans

It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.More >>
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
This Sunday is an Alert Day.
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
This Sunday is an Alert Day.
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
A driver traveling in Sumter Thursday afternoon was killed in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A driver traveling in Sumter Thursday afternoon was killed in a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Law enforcement authorities are responding to a shots fired call at the Austin Woods apartment complex on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.More >>
Law enforcement authorities are responding to a shots fired call at the Austin Woods apartment complex on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.More >>
The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.More >>
The United Nations security council is meeting in New York and U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are attending.More >>