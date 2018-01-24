FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain could dampen your weekend plans

Sunday is a First Alert Day.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain at times to the Midlands Sunday.

A cold front will approach the area from the west this weekend. On Saturday, ahead of the front, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few late day showers are possible Saturday. However, the bulk of the rain will arrive with the slow-moving front on Sunday.

Our forecast models suggest that we’ll see rain for a good deal of the day on Sunday. There will be periods of heavy rain during the day. Some of our forecast models are even estimating up to an inch of rain for some areas by late Sunday night. Hence, an Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. Heavy rain could cause ponding on the roads, so keep that in mind. We’ll continue to keep you updated with your weekend forecast over the next few days.

