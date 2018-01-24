FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures continue into Wednesday

Cold and dry high pressure has arrived and we are starting Wednesday in the middle 20s under clear skies.

Cooler temperatures will continue into your Wednesday with highs again in the low 50s with calm winds.

The dry and cold ridge of high pressure responsible for the cold blast will shift to the east to end the week and slightly warmer air will move in for Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Dry weather is expected until late Thursday night and Friday with the arrival of a cold front.

Rain is expected from late Thursday night until about 7 a.m. Friday morning when clearing will begin. The 50s will return for the last day of the week.

