FIRST ALERT: Another wet Sunday with chance of sleet

Happy Groundhog Day! The Groundhog would get wet first time out of his hole this morning.

A cold front is moving through the Midlands this morning giving us scattered showers on the way to work and school. The front will move through quickly and take all of the clouds and rain to the east by mid-morning.

Temperatures will hold steady this morning and slowly fall during the day as cooler air moves into the state. Windy conditions as well through early afternoon.

Just like the movie Groundhog Day, we’ll repeat the same forecast last weekend for this weekend. Saturday looks chilly and dry then low pressure moves into the southeast for Sunday giving us widespread showers and rain.

Sunday morning could see a few areas of very light sleet however, it will cause no issues as temperatures will be just above freezing and will rise quickly during the morning.

The system will slowly move to the northeast, giving us on and off again rain most of the day.

Skies will clear by Sunday evening making way for a mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures first few days of next week.

Next rain chance moves in by Wednesday.

