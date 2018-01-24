$200K Lexington lotto winner: '[My wife] won't believe it until the check is in her hands!'

A Lexington couple is $200,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from an Express Lotto on Bush River Road in Columbia.

“My wife still thinks I’m lying about the ticket being a big winner,” the Lexington man said. “She won’t believe it until the check is in her hands.”

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Saturday. Their $50,000 win was quadrupled to $200,000 with the purchase of PowerPlay.

The couple said they are planning to pay off their house and car and then spend some time on vacation.

“We’ll probably go on vacation as well. I’ll let her plan it though,” the husband said. “I planned the last vacation we had together. It was a bomb.”

The store that sold the winning ticket received a commission of $2,000.

