Richland Co. Sheriff's Department advises parents to look out for suspects soliciting minors

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning to parents of Richland School District 2 students after reports of suspects attempting to solicit minors in the area.

The sheriff's department says on Jan. 18, a young female was approached by an older man in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 2230 Decker Blvd.

The man reportedly asked her to come to his vehicle and help him with his phone. When she approached the car, he exposed himself. The man is described as an older man with graying facial hair. His vehicle described as a white 4-door Subaru or station wagon-style vehicle.

On 1/18 at 4:00pm a juvenile female was approached by an older black male in the parking lot of 2230 Decker Blvd. The man asked her to come to his vehicle and help him with his phone. When the juvenile approached the car, the man exposed himself to her. — RCSD (@RCSD) January 24, 2018

In another incident on Jan. 21, a young male was in the parking lot of Ridge View High School when an unknown male approached him and solicited him for a sex act. In that incident, the man was possibly wearing a wig and driving a white 4-door SUV.

In a second incident on 1/21 at 4:20pm a juvenile male in the parking lot of Ridge View High was solicited for a sex act by an unknown black male driving a white 4 door type (Chevy) SUV The man was possibly wearing a long wig or weave. Call 1-888-CrimeSC if you have information. — RCSD (@RCSD) January 24, 2018

Richland School District 2 has released a statement to parents, saying:

To parents with students at Sandlapper, Killian, North Springs, Rice Creek, Bridge Creek, Lake Carolina Upper and Lower elementary schools; Summit Parkway and Kelly Mill middle schools; and Ridge View High School. This week, law enforcement and a school administrator received reports of a suspicious person around neighborhoods in Lake Carolina and The Summit. According to some reports, the person attempted to make contact with students as they walked to or from school or their bus stops. We have not received reports of any harm coming to our students. School administrators are working with School Resource Officers and others from the Richland County Sheriff's Department who are investigating the reports. Parents, we ask for your help in reporting any suspicious behavior to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. When making a report, please include as much detail as possible and contact law enforcement as soon as possible after noticing the suspicious behavior. Also, please help us remind students to come straight home from bus stops or school and not to speak to or take rides from strangers. Any other information that can be shared at this time will need to come from the Sheriff's Department as they are conducting the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

