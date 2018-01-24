CPD releases images of suspects in armed robbery at First Citize - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD releases images of suspects in armed robbery at First Citizens Bank

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Columbia Police) (Source: Columbia Police)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department responded to an armed robbery at First Citizens Bank on North Main Street Wednesday. 

Two armed men reportedly stole money before making a getaway according to CPD. Police released surveillance images of the two suspects Wednesday night. 

Investigators on scene spoke with bank customers and employees. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Video: Police fire up to 9 times, killing stopped motorist

    Video: Police fire up to 9 times, killing stopped motorist

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-24 15:11:12 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-25 04:35:38 GMT

    Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

    More >>

    Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

    More >>

  • Shootout at FL intersection caught on dashcam

    Shootout at FL intersection caught on dashcam

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-01-25 00:02:40 GMT
    A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)

    Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

    More >>

    Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

    More >>

  • Rich Products recalls beef products due to possible Listeria

    Rich Products recalls beef products due to possible Listeria

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-01-25 03:27:10 GMT
    Provided to WBTVProvided to WBTV

    These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

    More >>

    These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly