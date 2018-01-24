CPD releases images of suspects in armed robbery at First Citizens Bank

The Columbia Police Department responded to an armed robbery at First Citizens Bank on North Main Street Wednesday.

Two armed men reportedly stole money before making a getaway according to CPD. Police released surveillance images of the two suspects Wednesday night.

#CPDUpdate: Here's one of two suspects from this afternoon's armed robbery at First Citizen's Bank on N. Main Street.... pic.twitter.com/vA2TDWD48k — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2018

.. and here's the second suspect. If you have info about the crime or recognize the clothing, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/22unqe1ZMi — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2018

Even though this surveillance picture is blurry, pay close attention to the armed robbery suspects' clothing & stature. pic.twitter.com/oFsmjIxyBu — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2018

Investigators on scene spoke with bank customers and employees. There are no reported injuries at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story.

