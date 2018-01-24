CPD on scene of armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is on the scene of an armed robbery at First Citizens Bank on North Main Street.

Two armed men reportedly stole money before making a getaway according to CPD. 

Investigators are currently speaking with bank customers and employees. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

