Arrest made in Comedy House assault of comedian Steve Brown

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says an arrest has been made in connection with the assault of a comedian performing a set at the Comedy House that was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Lott announced the arrest of Marvin Toatley. Toatley was charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, third degree assault and battery, and malicious injury to property.

Comedian Steve Brown was performing a set at the Decker Boulevard comedy club Sunday night when he began to "pick at" Toatley directly about his attitude and demeanor. Toatley responded by hopping on stage and began to attack him, according to Lott.

"If you've ever been to the Comedy House, you know that sometimes the comedian will intend to pick at people in the audience," Lott said. "I think that's part of going to a show like this with the understanding that they get picked at. I've been to the Comedy House many times and I've been picked on, too. It's just part of going."

Video of the incident captured by a member of the audience spread quickly on social media. Lott praised the woman for her actions.

"We're happy when people do stuff like that," Lott said. "That helps us out tremendously in the investigation when someone sees an incident occurring and they just pull their phone out."

The video, along with the attention received from coverage by national and local media outlets, helped the sheriff's department find Toatley.

Lott said the establishment itself had no culpability in this case and laid the blame squarely at Toatley for not being able to take a ribbing from Brown.

"He didn't like what the comedian had to say. He wasn't the only one that the comedian had picked on that night. It was just part of this guy's jokes. He just took offense to it and escalated the situation."

Brown was not seriously injured, but two audience members were hurt.

