UPDATE: Judge gives bond to suspect in Comedy House assault

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.More >>
The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.More >>
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.More >>
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A body was discovered in Five Points on Monday afternoon, and police do not consider the person's death suspicious at this time.More >>
A body was discovered in Five Points on Monday afternoon, and police do not consider the person's death suspicious at this time.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a Columbia pastor charged with sexual assault from the late 1980s.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a Columbia pastor charged with sexual assault from the late 1980s.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will give his first State of the State address on Wednesday at 7 p.m.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will give his first State of the State address on Wednesday at 7 p.m.More >>