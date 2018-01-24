Harbison Babies 'R' Us to close as part of restructuring plan - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Harbison Babies 'R' Us to close as part of restructuring plan

The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say. (Source: CNN) The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say. (Source: CNN)

One of the Midlands' Babies 'R' Us locations will close as the company announced a massive restructuring plan that includes shutting 20 percent of their stores nationwide.

