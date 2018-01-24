WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster's 2018 State of the State address

Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)

Gov. Henry McMaster will give his first State of the State address on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

You can watch the address on WIS News 10 or online and in our mobile app.

We will also air the Democratic response immediately following the governor's address.

