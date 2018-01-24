Collision on I-20 EB slows traffic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision on I-20 EB slows traffic

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision on I-20 Eastbound is slowing down traffic this morning. All lanes are currently open again.  

The accident occurred near exit 63 at Bush River Road around 7:53 a.m., closing two right lanes to traffic.  

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

