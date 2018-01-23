Pharmacy announces expansion of medication disposal program

CVS is now expanding a program that allows people to safely get rid of unused medications in their home.

The program will let residents bring medication to select CVS locations throughout South Carolina. The program aims to help fight opioid abuse.

“A byproduct of the overprescribing of opioids is that these powerful medications are stocked up in medicine cabinets across this country where they can be misused, abused, or diverted,” said CVS Executive Vice President Thomas Moriarty. “Since 2014, we have been working with local law enforcement across the country to provide opportunities for patients to dispose safely of unwanted medications at over 800 police departments across the country.”

To find your nearest location, visit this link.

