Man threatens mother with a gun, hides under bed when police arrive

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Moses Wilson, 20, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person following the incident in the 100 block of Lorick Circle. (Source: CPD/Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Moses Wilson, 20, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person following the incident in the 100 block of Lorick Circle. (Source: CPD/Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
Columbia police arrested a man who allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and refused to surrender to police when they arrived. 

Moses Wilson, 20, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person following the incident in the 100 block of Lorick Circle. 

Wilson is accused of arguing with his mother inside of a home and threatening her during the domestic dispute. The mother fled the home to protect herself. 

When police arrived, a K-9 team found Wilson hiding underneath a bed. Wilson ignored repeated police orders to surrender, CPD says. 

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his arrest. 

