Man threatens mother with a gun, hides under bed when police arrive

Columbia police arrested a man who allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and refused to surrender to police when they arrived.

Moses Wilson, 20, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person following the incident in the 100 block of Lorick Circle.

Wilson is accused of arguing with his mother inside of a home and threatening her during the domestic dispute. The mother fled the home to protect herself.

When police arrived, a K-9 team found Wilson hiding underneath a bed. Wilson ignored repeated police orders to surrender, CPD says.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his arrest.

