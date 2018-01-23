Warrant execution at center of police presence in Irmo neighborhood

Irmo Police say a warrant execution is at the center of a heavy police presence in one Irmo neighborhood Tuesday evening. (Source: Google Earth)

Irmo Police say a warrant execution is at the center of a heavy police presence in one Irmo neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police say they were serving an arrest warrant on Parlock Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision and used distraction devices.

No other details were given at this time. Police did say that the situation is under control and there is no threat to the community.

