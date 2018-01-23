Arrest made, drugs found after heavy police presence at home in Irmo neighborhood

David Senko was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana following a heavy police presence in Irmo. (Source: Richland County)

A large presence from the Irmo Police Department was part of the execution of a search warrant in connection with a drug investigation, police officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Police were at a residence on Parlock Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision after they received information that fentanyl and other drugs might be inside the home.

Police arrested David Senko on a charge of simple possession of marijuana in connection with the case.

Residence in the area were instructed to stay inside their homes due to the possibility of fentanyl being nearby.

“Most neighbors were concerned due to the increased law enforcement presence and Hazmat precautions being used however all of this was necessary," Irmo Police Captain Courtney Dennis said in a statement. "Fentanyl is a dangerous and powerful drug that can cause harmful and sometime deadly affects to anyone who comes in contact with it.”

Police did instead find marijuana and other substances along with several syringes sent out to be tested.

