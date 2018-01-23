Help a veteran get a service dog - donate to Rob's Best Friend Fund

From PAALS.org:

PAALS is committed to helping our veterans and first responders. We believe these people have given much to their country and it is now up to us to give back to them when they are in need.

For this reason, PAALS established Rob’s Best Friend Fund (RBFF) named in memory of PAALS’ founders’ brother and his commitment to police work and passion for dogs. RBFF helps PAALS to provide Service dogs and Veterans Important PAALS dogs to veterans and other first responders at no charge to the individual.

To donate to Rob’s Best Friend Fund, please click here.

You may also donate to Rob’s Best Friend Fund by mailing a check to PAALS, 221 N. Grampian Hills Rd., Columbia, SC 29223. Please note it may take up to three weeks to receive a postal letter acknowledging your donation and providing your receipt for tax purposes. Online donations are acknowledged and sent a receipt immediately via email.