CPD: No foul play suspected in Five Points body discovery

Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.More >>
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.More >>
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a Columbia pastor charged with sexual assault from the late 1980s.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a Columbia pastor charged with sexual assault from the late 1980s.More >>
A collision has blocked two lanes on I-77 southbound at Two Notch Road. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible.More >>
A collision has blocked two lanes on I-77 southbound at Two Notch Road. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible.More >>
On Tuesday, a student organization at the University of South Carolina has issued a response after racially insensitive flyers were posted inside Gambrell Hall last week.More >>
On Tuesday, a student organization at the University of South Carolina has issued a response after racially insensitive flyers were posted inside Gambrell Hall last week.More >>