CPD: No foul play suspected in Five Points body discovery

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A body was discovered in Five Points on Monday afternoon, and police do not consider the person's death suspicious at this time. 

The discovery was made by people walking in the 900 block of Harden Street around 3:30 p.m. Officials are on the scene investigating and foul play is not suspected at this time. 

The Richland County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death. 

