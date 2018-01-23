USC student organization responds to racist flyers with series of posters

A student at the University of South Carolina tweeted a picture of offensive signs found in Gambrell Hall Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Some USC students say they’re fed up with the university’s lack of response to alleged racial incidents on campus.

On Tuesday, a student organization at the University of South Carolina has issued a response after racially insensitive flyers were posted inside Gambrell Hall last week.

A.Bevy, Inc., a non-profit organization on campus, posted signs around campus addressing the incident using a series of self-portraits. Students are seen pictured in “I am not…” posters. Those posters, according to the organization, will also be posted in locations around Downtown Columbia.

“They said we are money and called us dumb and things like that,” said Darnisha Boone, who created the idea according to the organization’s Facebook page. “We wanted to respond and say ‘I am not’ what people say that we are.”

University officials are working to track down a man suspected of posting the racially insensitive flyers. The university also held a community dialogue called “#NotOurCampus” on campus recently.

Everyone else will tell you what I am, I will tell you what #IAmNot ???? pic.twitter.com/GlRrd82KMM — Rachelle Elkazzaz ? (@reddenvy) January 17, 2018

