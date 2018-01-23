Clarendon Hall closes for remainder of week due to flu outbreak

A school in Clarendon County will close its doors for a week after a number of students and staff members contracted the flu.

Officials say Clarendon Hall will be closed from January 24-26 after several people within the school tested positive for the influenza virus.

"Our first concern is always the safety of our students, staff, parents and the school community,' After consulting with healthcare professionals, we made the decision to close for the remainder of the week due to the number of students absent with flu-like symptoms.”

While the school is closed, it will be cleaned and disinfected. School officials urge students and staff members who may have flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention and quarantine themselves until they no longer exhibit symptoms for 24 hours.

Clarendon Hall's basketball game against Andrew Jackson will be played tonight. However, the school will not send participants to compete in the SCISA Spelling Bee or Bowling Tournament.

Clarendon Hall will reopen on January 29.