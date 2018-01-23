Former Midlands pastor charged in criminal sexual conduct allegation from 1980s

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a former Columbia pastor charged with sexual assault from the late 1980s.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Richard Taylor has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and common law assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.



According to the department's investigation, between 1989 and 1991, Taylor sexually assaulted a 17-year-old male victim on several incidents while serving as a youth pastor at Dutch Fork Baptist Church located at 3517 Dreher Shoals Road.

RCSD investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants for Taylor who turned himself in to investigators on Tuesday, Jan. 23.



Sheriff Lott states that investigators are looking into the possibility of more victims and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Pastor Dr. Chuck McAlister with Dutch Fort Baptist Church says that Taylor has not been a part of their church for more than 20 years and they have not had any contact with him.

“Given the nature and direction our society is going, it’s sad these things happen," McAlister said. "Our hearts go out to the victims. Our message is of redemption and anyone can find healing in whatever they have experienced through Jesus Christ. Our church stands ready to offer healing to anyone in need.”

