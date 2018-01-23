'Incident' remains under investigation at Medical Park Drive, bu - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Incident' remains under investigation at Medical Park Drive, but people returning to buildings in area

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: CFD) (Source: CFD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire, Columbia Police, and the USC Police Department briefly closed off a section of Medical Park Drive to investigate what they are referring to as an "incident."

Details remain limited, but officials confirm they are working to gather more information.

We're told 2 Medical Park Drive was evacuated for a short period of time, but workers are steadily returning to the building.

The investigation continues.

