Traffic moving on I-20 WB following multiple car crash

CFD is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-20 Westbound

Traffic is now moving on I-20 Westbound following a multiple vehicle crash, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation,.

Columbia Fire Department was on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-20 Westbound Tuesday morning.

CFD says that one victim was trapped and has been transported to a hospital.

