Traffic moving on I-20 WB following multiple car crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Traffic moving on I-20 WB following multiple car crash

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CFD is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-20 Westbound CFD is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-20 Westbound
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Traffic is now moving on I-20 Westbound following a multiple vehicle crash, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation,.

Columbia Fire Department was on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-20 Westbound Tuesday morning. 

CFD says that one victim was trapped and has been transported to a hospital.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly