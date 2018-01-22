Hampton holds off South Carolina State 91-84

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Jermaine Marrow tied his career high with 31 points and had nine assists to help Hampton beat South Carolina State 91-84 on Monday night.

The Pirates (7-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) had an 11-2 run to build their largest lead of the game at 72-58 on Malique Trent-Street's layup with 8:28 left in the game. The Bulldogs (7-14, 3-3) cut the deficit to 85-82, but Marrow scored a layup with 56 seconds left to make it a five-point game and Lysander Bracey hit a pair of free throws to make it 89-82 with 25 seconds left.

South Carolina State scored the first nine points of the game and Hampton had a 10-4 run at the end of the period to rally to a 42-37 halftime lead.

Kalin Fisher added 19 points, Akim Mitchell scored 16 and Trent-Street 11 for the Pirates.

Patrell Rogers led the Bulldogs with 19 points. James Richardson added 18 and Damani Applewhite 16.

