West Cola planning commission recommends against zoning for proposed apartments

The West Columbia Planning Commission recommend against a requested zoning change that could have been a step toward building more apartments in the city.

In a Facebook post a few weeks ago, Miles said a developer wants to build affordable housing for seniors in an area along Charleston Highway where West Columbia meets Cayce, but some City leaders believe the housing complex would not be a good fit.

Neighbors say there are other apartment complexes within reasonable distance to that area.

The developer clarified that what he wants to build is not government housing, unlike what was previously stated by Councilman Tem Miles. The developer also says there is no subsidy tied to the proposed property.

The proposal now goes to the West Columbia City Council.

The developer's response said:

As the developer who has proposed to build affordable housing for elderly residents of this community, I was personally made aware of this Facebook post on Friday afternoon. My initial inclination was to wait until tomorrow night to address the concerns and misstatements posted on this thread, but I’ve now decided it would be best to provide some detail about what I do for a living, the communities I build, and perhaps most importantly correct some of the inaccuracies stated since last Monday. First, we are NOT proposing to build government, subsidized housing. There is no subsidy tied to our proposed development unless you consider an elderly person’s social security check a subsidy. I do not know how that information was conveyed to you or the City as the words “government subsidized” and “HUD” are nowhere in our rezone application. While many people living in our communities are still working well into their 60s and 70s, we have residents in their late 70s and 80s that support themselves entirely off a monthly social security check and use that to pay the rent. You also referenced HUD in your initial post; we have no intention of seeking a HUD loan, and there is no correlation between HUD and the communities develop. I think it is worth noting that while our proposal has no tie to HUD, it is very likely the State and Market Street development has procured a HUD221(d)4 loan, which is available for market-rate developers and currently offers the most competitive financing rates for apartments. Many high-end, Class-A developments utilize HUD loan programs.

