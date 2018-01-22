UPDATE: Man who exposed himself to Uber drivers identified - do you know him?

Columbia police have identified a suspect who is sought in two indecent exposure incidents in an Uber earlier this month. (Source: CPD)

Police say on Jan. 18 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., female Uber drivers reported that while they were on Grand Street, a male passenger, identified as Darius Dominique Hightower, took off his clothes inside of a vehicle and exposed himself to them.

During the incident, Hightower also allegedly made inappropriate comments to the women before being asked to get out. The women were not physically hurt during the incidents.

SVU officers continue to investigate a similar incident that also occurred on Jan. 18.

If you have any information about Hightower's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

