UPDATE: Man who exposed himself to Uber drivers identified - do you know him?

The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning to parents of Richland School District 2 students after reports of suspects attempting to solicit minors in the area.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
This Sunday is an Alert Day.
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
Another day of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure is still ruling the forecast. Things start to warm a bit by Friday with a few more clouds however, it won’t be until Sunday before we start to see some rain.More >>
The comedian attacked at Columbia's Comedy House says changes need to be made at the club, but the love for his Columbia fans remains unchanged.More >>
Columbia police have identified a suspect who is sought in two indecent exposure incidents in an Uber earlier this month.More >>
Last week, the total number of flu-related deaths in South Carolina was at 24. Now, state officials say that number in South Carolina has risen to 46.More >>
