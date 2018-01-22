Man gets naked, exposes himself to female Uber drivers, CPD say

Columbia police are looking for a suspect who is sought in two indecent exposure incidents in an Uber over the weekend.

Police say on Jan. 18 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., female Uber drivers reported that while they were on Grand Street, a male passenger took off his clothes inside of a vehicle and exposed himself to them.

During the incident, the man also allegedly made inappropriate comments to the women before being asked to get out. The women were not physically hurt during the incidents.

#CPDInvestigates | A man is accused of exposing himself to two female 'Uber' drivers on Grand Street last week. He got out of the vehicles when the victims demanded that he leave. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 23, 2018

Cont'd | The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, possibly in his mid-late 20s w/shoulder length dreadlocks & tattoos on his neck & under an eye.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC w/info. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 23, 2018

If you have any information about this person, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

