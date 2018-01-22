Lexington roadway closed following motorcycle crash, police say

Lexington police say Corley Mill Road near River Bluff High School will be temporarily closed following a motorcycle collision with injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for 30 minutes. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

The cause of the crash and the condition of those involved were not given.

Check back for more updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT - Corley Mill Road is closed near River Bluff High School due to a motor vehicle collision with injuries. Please avoid the area for approximately 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/R47Auu0LpA — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.