PHOTO: Boy awestruck as fallen SC deputy's motorcade delivers him to final resting place

One South Carolina man captured a boy's awe in seeing the honor bestowed on one detective during his final services on Monday.

York County Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Doty was laid to rest following an emotional funeral in Charlotte on Monday.

Calvin Clark made several posts as the miles-long procession escorted Doty back to York County for burial. In one of his posts, Clark observed a young boy gazing at the procession.

His post says:

With a funeral procession that lasted well over an hour, this young boy simply stood in awe as the 1,000+ police, sheriff's, hwy patrol vehicles from numerous states and jurisdictions, drove by carrying Detective Mike Doty to his final resting place. I couldn't help but wonder what impact this would have on his life and the questions he would certainly ask his parents. For one day, York County became one family and everyone understood. Flags are flown at half-mast and many are attached to vehicles or waved by hand everywhere on every street corner. This was a very fitting tribute to a man's legacy of service but also to the others who survived. They all are HEROES, running to dangerous scenes that others are running from, leaving their families not knowing they'll ever see them again, as this day may be their last here on earth. I hope the young boy's father, who was also there, will responsibly answer his questions and the little boy grows up an advocate for law and order. Godspeed Mike Doty, the good Lord has you now. End of watch 01/16/2018

Doty was shot, along with three other law enforcement officers, during an ambush in York on Jan. 16. The other officers survived.

Clark says he'd also like to commission State Senator Mike Fanning and Gov. Henry McMaster to help get the four officers honored with the Silver Star.

"With your help, this incident can share unity for a law enforcement community who is often portrayed in a dark light, and render recognition to each of these officers who will be reminded of that horrible incident for the rest of their lives. I'd be honored," Clark said.

