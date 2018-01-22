UPDATE: Unattended cooking cause of house fire on Veterans Rd. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Unattended cooking cause of house fire on Veterans Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia fire officials say unattended cooking was the cause of a house fire on Veterans Road Monday evening. 

Fire crews arrived at the scene and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home. 

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has been ruled an accident. 

Veterans Road has since reopened. 

