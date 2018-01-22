UPDATE: Unattended cooking cause of house fire on Veterans Rd.

Columbia fire officials say unattended cooking was the cause of a house fire on Veterans Road Monday evening.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has been ruled an accident.

#UPDATE Veterans Rd reopened fire ruled accidental cause was unattended cooking #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 23, 2018

Veterans Road has since reopened.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.