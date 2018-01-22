Have questions for US Ambassador Nikki Haley? Submit them for Dawndy's 1-on-1 interview

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing: 'Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations'. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It's almost been a year since Nikki Haley assumed the office of Ambassador to the United Nations.

As our former governor, it was quite normal to see her on our evening news. Haley still has quite a presence on television - on all networks. In just one year as ambassador, she's had a high degree of visibility.

Dawndy Mercer-Plank has been invited to fly to New York City this week to talk with Ambassador Haley about her first year in this office.

Haley has been a person of firsts. She was the first female governor of South Carolina. The first Indian-American to serve as the Palmetto State's governor. In fact, the first Indian-American woman to be elected a state governor anywhere.

Could she have another first in the future - at the White House - holding the position of Vice President? Or President? That will be one of several questions I'll ask Haley.

What would you like to ask Ambassador Haley? Post your questions on this Facebook post or send them to Dawndy's Facebook page.

Next, watch for our special reports from New York City starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.