Santee Cooper to close retail offices in South Carolina

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina-owned utility Santee Cooper says it is closing three retail offices where customers can pay their bills to save about $1 million.

The company announced Monday it will close the offices in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach and Conway over the spring and early summer.

Santee Cooper says it is creating a new mobile app and improving its site to pay bills online. The utility said in a statement that the retail office in Myrtle Beach and the one at its corporate headquarters in Moncks Corner will remain open.

Santee Cooper is taking a long look at saving money after construction was stopped on two nuclear plants that the utility had a 45 percent share in. SCANA Corp. was Santee Cooper's partner in the multi-billion dollar shuttered reactors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.