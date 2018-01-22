Fallen York County detective celebrated, laid to rest

The audience at Calvary Church in Charlotte is packed with men & women in uniform, including the 3 other officers injured when Doty was killed. (Source: Ashleigh Holland/WIS)

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson began his speech at the funeral service for his fallen detective with a few words, and a poem.

“'Long before I was born, God had for me a plan. He wanted me to get involved to help my fellow man,'" Tolson read.

Detective Mike Doty had worked for the York County Sheriff's Office nearly 12 years before investigators say he was shot and killed in an ambush early on Jan. 16.

A celebration of the life of York County Detective Michael Doty will begin here at Calvary Church in Charlotte at noon @wis10 pic.twitter.com/UpOBw58RUf — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) January 22, 2018

“As we found out Tuesday morning, we’re not promised our last breath,” Tolson said.

Tolson told the crowd of hundreds of men and women in uniform in the funeral service audience, it’s alright to cry and to hurt. Then, he recognized the three other officers injured along with Doty; they are recovering and attended his funeral.

“You were Mike’s heroes," Tolson addressed them.

Doty’s family celebrated the servant he was; his brother, Joshua Doty, spoke and read Bible verses.

“He helped those who needed it. That was his love language," Joshua Doty said.

“Mike had a tremendous love for people, and that was shown through his unrelenting work and passion for the opioid crisis that we face today," Tolson said.

The audience at Calvary Church in Charlotte is packed with men & women in uniform, including the 3 other officers injured when Doty was killed @wis10 pic.twitter.com/zQDAWNL4lo — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) January 22, 2018

“We need to concentrate on the good things in this situation," Mike's father, Bob Doty, Jr., said.

After one last salute, Doty's body was taken for burial in Rock Hill. Those he left behind were encouraged to carry on his work serving and protecting.

“'As difficult as it may be, don’t hold a grudge. Remember this my loved ones, God alone will judge,'” Tolson quoted from a poem.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.