Composite sketch of Dollar General armed robbery suspect released

This man is wanted in connection with a Dollar General robbery. He reportedly fled in this Nissan Altima. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County investigators are hoping a composite sketch will help them find a man wanted in connection with a Dollar General armed robbery in Lugoff.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, that incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 1 when a man holding a silver-colored handgun entered the store as it opened.

The man then pointed his weapon at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied, Matthews said, and the man forced them to the back of store before fleeing the scene in a 2012-2013 silver Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

