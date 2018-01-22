Woman who videoed comedy club brawl recalls scene of injuries, chaos

Laughs and applause were replaced by screams and moans as The Comedy House on Decker Boulevard became a fight club on Sunday night.

Tumika LaSha was right in the middle of it and captured what happened in a now-viral video.

She said it started when the comic, Steve Brown, noticed someone in the crowd “staring into space.” LaSha says the comedian wasn’t heckling “Marvin,” the supposed suspect in this attack, but she said the comedian did “rile him up” with a series of comments.

“I mean, I know I was eating my wings, and then after I heard the comedian say, ‘What’s your problem?’ So, you know, everybody looked who he was talking to, and he was talking to a guy, and the guy was close to the front. He wasn’t smiling. Like, he just had an attitude like ‘don’t talk to me,’” LaSha remembered. “Next thing I know, I know the comedian was saying, ‘This is not what you want.’ So I looked and I saw the guy was getting up from the table. So, when the comedian said, ‘This ain’t what you want, the guy was coming toward him and trying to get to the stage. He was trying to keep the guy off. The guy came around toward my table and jumped over my table to get to the stage.”

In the video, at first, the attacker tried punches.

Then, he swung a microphone stand. A swing of that stand sent its heavy base flying into the crowd. Next, he tried lobbing a stool at Brown.

After being pulled away once, he returned – shirtless – for round two. Minutes later, deputies say he vanished before they could get there to arrest him. Richland County Deputies have said multiple people were injured, including the comic who took to Instagram Sunday night.

“I’m sure y’all saw the video, and I’m good. I’m great. Y’all saw the skills – you know, the duck and move skills – but I’m going to tell y’all right now, some of these comedy clubs gotta be held accountable for lack of security,” Brown said in the Instagram video.



The Comedy House wouldn’t comment on Brown’s post or the incident itself. Meanwhile, as her video pulls in millions of views, LaSha hopes the attack won’t give either Columbia or the Comedy House a bad name.

“Actually, I want to go back. Yeah, I want to go back,” she said.

Deputies believe "Marvin" was drinking Sunday night. An incident report says he caused $400 worth of damage.

Video captured during the fracas shows the incident unfolding. WARNING: The video is graphic and profanity can be heard.

Brown took to Instagram to tell his followers that he was doing all right following the incident. He also posted a photo of his injury.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made. A representative for The Comedy House says they are not making any comments on the matter.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.