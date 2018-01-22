VIDEO: Wild melee unfolds as audience member attacks comedian Steve Brown at Comedy House

The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."More >>
Columbia Police are shutting down one block of Sumter Street at this hour.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
A project that has been in the planning stages for years is finally becoming a reality.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
