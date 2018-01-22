VIDEO: Wild melee unfolds as audience member attacks comedian Steve Brown at Comedy House

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's department incident report, a comedian, who has already identified himself as Steve Brown, was performing a set at The Comedy House on Sunday night when he began talking to a specific member of the audience who "kind of staring off into space."

Brown questioned the man, who was identified in the report as a man named "Marvin," if he was okay.

"Don't [expletive] with me, man," Marvin reportedly said to Brown.

Brown, the report said, told Marvin that he was just trying to see if he was doing alright. Instead, according to the report, Marvin launched himself on to the stage and began throwing punches to Brown.

The report said the melee continued when Marvin grabbed Brown's microphone stand and began swinging it wildly at him. The stand flew apart, sending the base into the crowd and hitting several members of the audience.

Video captured during the fracas shows the incident unfolding. WARNING: The video is graphic and profanity can be heard.

Brown took to Instagram to tell his followers that he was doing all right following the incident. He also posted a photo of his injury.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

A representative for The Comedy House says they are not making any comments on the matter.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.