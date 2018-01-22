Warehouse that caught fire on Friday is aflame again, but contained

A warehouse that caught fire early Friday morning in Sumter is on fire once again, according to the Sumter Fire Department.

Sumter Fire Battalion Chief Joey Duggan said the Hodges warehouse is burning again, but it's already contained.

Firefighters responded to that fire at the Hodge Trucking Company warehouse on Hauser Street early Friday morning and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

An investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

