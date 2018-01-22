LIVE NOW: Community to say goodbye to fallen York County detective Monday

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.More >>
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The White House comment line blames Democrats for the government shutdown and social media explodes.More >>
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."More >>
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty will be held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
A fourth family member has been charged in connection with the death of a grandfather who was found dead and bound to his bed with zip ties and rags, according to SLED.More >>
A warehouse that caught fire early Friday morning in Sumter is on fire once again, according to the Sumter Fire Department.More >>
