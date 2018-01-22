Did you hear a loud boom in Sumter this morning?

If you heard a loud boom in Sumter County on Monday morning, you're not crazy!

Residents reportedly felt the ground shake around 11 a.m. - as far as 15 miles away from the bomb site.

According to Sumter County spokesman Ken Bell, Shaw Air Force Base is conducting bombing practice today, Jan. 22.

So if you hear another big boom, do not be alarmed.

