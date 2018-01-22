Two Gamecock greats will likely face each other -- literally -- in Super Bowl LII

South Carolina's Stephon Gilmore is seen after picking up a Georgia fumble during third-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. The recovery led to a Gamecock touchdown later by Stephen Garcia. (Photo by Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina)

South Carolina's Alshon Jeffery celebrates after making a catch over Georgia during fourth-quarter action in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. (Photo by Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina)

They were on some of the greatest South Carolina Gamecocks football teams in school history, and now, two former teammates will likely be facing each other -- quite literally -- in the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore and Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery are meeting this year in Super Bowl LII. That means Gilmore will likely be covering his former teammate Jeffery as the Pats look to grab their sixth title.

Gilmore was one of the contributing factors to New England's eighth trip to the Super Bowl since 2001.

On a 4th and 15 in the waning moments of the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jags QB Blake Bortles threw a bomb to Dede Westbrook that was quickly batted away by Gilmore. The result secured the Pats' victory over Jacksonville, 24-20.

Meanwhile, at the NFC Championship game, Jeffery put on a show for Eagles fans with two touchdowns and 83 yards.

But it's a promise from last season that has many NFL analysts raising their eyebrows. Last year, Jeffery, then a member of the Chicago Bears, boasted of winning the big game.

Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 1, 2017

While he's definitely not playing for the Bears anymore, Jeffery was quick to note one thing about his promise when asked about it following the Eagles' blowout victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I never said a team, though," Jeffery said in an interview with ESPN. "I never said a team."

