Sen. Lindsey Graham blasts White House aides for torpedoing shutdown deal

Sen. Lindsey Graham spent the weekend lighting up White House aides and accusing them of torpedoing deals to end the government shutdown. (Source: CNN)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed White House aides Sunday after negotiations on re-opening the government continued to reach a stalemate.

Graham, who has been part of several bipartisan senate groups charged with reforming the nation's immigration system, put a spotlight on White House on senior advisor Stephen Miller in particular.

"The White House staff has been pretty unreliable," Graham said. "As long as Steven Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration we're going nowhere. He's been an outlier for years."

Miller was a former communications director for former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, the current U.S. attorney general. Miller is now one of Trump's top negotiators on immigration.

The government shutdown now enters its third day.

