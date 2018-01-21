Expect road closures as big changes come to major Columbia interstates

A project that has been in the planning stages for years is finally becoming a reality.

For years, tens of thousands of Midlands commuters have been hoping for some kind of fix to the now infamous intersection of interstates known as "Malfunction Junction." The junction itself is where I-20, 26, and 126 all come together.

The Carolina Crossroads project will encompass portions of Interstates 26, 20 and 126 northwest of Columbia with a goal to reduce congestion and increase safety in the area.

The I-20, 26, and 126 corridor is made up of 19 bridges, 12 interchanges, and 14 miles of interstate. More than 130,000 vehicles travel this system every day. To target the most complex areas of the system, SCDOT has evaluated and presented 49 design options at each of the 12 different interchanges along the system.

The designs are all focused on how to better guide traffic through problem areas such as malfunction junction.

Single lane closures will be in effect for portions of I-126 and I-26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 21 through Jan. 25. This will affect both the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-126 from Colonial Life Boulevard to the I-26 interchange as well as the Broad River Road Exit to the I-126 and I-26 interchange.

The project is expected to cost between $1.3 and $1.5 billion.

For more information on the project and to submit a comment, visit the Carolina Crossroads website. You can also leave a message on the Project Hotline Number at 1-800-601- 8715 or email: info@CarolinaCrossroadsSCDOT.com.

