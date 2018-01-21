Fort Jackson officials provide update for personnel amid government shutdown

Fort Jackson officials have issued a statement regarding the government shutdown and what it means for the military installation.

Officials said the shutdown will not affect any of the security on the fort and the gates will remain open.

All active duty personnel and civilians are to report to work as usual. At that time, civilians will be told whether or not the furlough affects them. All facilities, including the elementary school, dining facilities, and gyms, will remain open.

The commissary will open on Monday and remain open until close of business on Wednesday.

Below is the full list of updates sent out by Fort Jackson:

All active duty personnel will report to work as usual.

All civilians should report to duty as they normally would. At that time they will be informed if the furlough affects them.

Child and Youth Services operations WILL CONTINUE.

Fort Jackson DODEA (elementary) schools are on normal schedule.

Dining facilities will remain open.

Gyms will remain open.

Healthcare services remain unchanged and open to DoD eligible beneficiaries.

All leave is canceled for civilian employees.

Almost all government travel will be delayed, canceled or cut short.

As of right now, the commissary will remain open until close of business Wednesday at which time it will close. They WILL also be opened on Monday which is a change from normal operating hours.

The PX, gas stations, Shopettes (convenience stores), movie theater and outdoor recreation services will stay open.

Fort Jackson officials say they will continue to bring updates as the full effects of the shutdown are realized.

