South Carolina politicians react to government shutdown

There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
Students and staff at Corner Middle School are mourning the death of Sam Gean, 14, who was an 8th grader at the school.More >>
Students and staff at Corner Middle School are mourning the death of Sam Gean, 14, who was an 8th grader at the school.More >>
2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say.More >>
2 Americans, 2 Canadians abducted in Nigeria are freed and in good condition, police say.More >>
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.More >>
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.More >>
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang...More >>
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.More >>
South Carolina politicians are responding after the federal government shut down late Friday night.More >>
South Carolina politicians are responding after the federal government shut down late Friday night.More >>
Right now, SCE&G customers continue to pay each month for a nuclear project in Fairfield County that was abandoned months ago. But would the SCE&G and its parent company SCANA go bankrupt if customers' bills were reduced?More >>
Right now, SCE&G customers continue to pay each month for a nuclear project in Fairfield County that was abandoned months ago. But would the SCE&G and its parent company SCANA go bankrupt if customers' bills were reduced?More >>