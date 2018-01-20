Unattended cooking cause of 2-story house fire in Columbia

Saturday, January 20 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-20 05:06:15 GMT
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:58 AM EST2018-01-20 13:58:41 GMT
Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.More >>
Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.More >>
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-20 13:06:18 GMT
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:57 AM EST2018-01-20 13:57:46 GMT
French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has announced that Paul Bocuse, the world-famous master of French cuisine, has died at the age of 91. Collomb tweeted Saturday that "Mister Paul was France.More >>
French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has announced that Paul Bocuse, the world-famous master of French cuisine, has died at the age of 91. Collomb tweeted Saturday that "Mister Paul was France.More >>
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-20 13:06:36 GMT
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-01-20 13:49:32 GMT
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.More >>
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.More >>
Saturday, January 20 2018 4:06 AM EST2018-01-20 09:06:13 GMT
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:48 AM EST2018-01-20 13:48:09 GMT
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang...More >>
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.More >>