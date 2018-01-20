Unattended cooking cause of 2-story house fire in Columbia

Fire crews arrived at Whitney Street around 5 a.m. to see heavy smoke coming from the home. (Source: CFD Twitter)

The Columbia Fire Department is working to quell a 2-story house fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews arrived at Whitney Street around 5 a.m. to see heavy smoke coming from the home. The four people who lived in the home are not injured.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. He says fire investigators are ruling it an accident and no charges will be filed.

DelayedPost:5am #TheCFD was dispatched to a working fire of 2 story MFD 1200blk Whitney St heavy upon arrival reports no injuries all hands still working 4 adults displaced @RedCrossSC assisting #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/jLAb9zo2aM — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 20, 2018

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

