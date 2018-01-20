Unattended cooking cause of 2-story house fire in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Unattended cooking cause of 2-story house fire in Columbia

Fire crews arrived at Whitney Street around 5 a.m. to see heavy smoke coming from the home. (Source: CFD Twitter) Fire crews arrived at Whitney Street around 5 a.m. to see heavy smoke coming from the home. (Source: CFD Twitter)
The Columbia Fire Department is working to quell a 2-story house fire early Saturday morning. 

Fire crews arrived at Whitney Street around 5 a.m. to see heavy smoke coming from the home. The four people who lived in the home are not injured. 

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. He says fire investigators are ruling it an accident and no charges will be filed. 

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. 

