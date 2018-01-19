My Take: Fairfield County's failed nuclear plants and Dominion Energy

You might not know it, but many of you are still paying each month for two nuclear reactors that most agree will never be built.

SCE&G bills were raised time-and-time again to help finance two new reactors out at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. All of that came crashing down this past summer when work on the project was abandoned.

Now, there's a new player you may have heard of – Dominion Energy, a company from Virginia that wants to buy SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA. Right now, Dominion is trying to win South Carolinians over in its effort to buy SCANA with a big promise – refunds.

My message to you: don't take the bait without doing your homework.

This week, lawmakers told us that check will come with a catch. Except for a five-percent reduction, Dominion plans to keep those currently inflated electric bills in place.

Many lawmakers don't want any more of your electric bill going to the failed project. They say if you stopped paying for V.C. Summer today you'd save $4,000 over the next 20 years.

So here's the big question: would you like a thousand dollars now or would you rather save $4,000 over the next two decades?

Whatever you choose, one thing is clear – your voice is needed. Senator Mike Fanning, from Fairfield County, asked lobbyists in the room to stand during a recent meeting about the Dominion deal – and this was the result.

"Folks, that is what Fairfield County is up against right here," Fanning said. "That is what the people of South Carolina – the ratepayers – are up against. Right here."

It is up to each of you to decide whether the proposed deal is the best way to go. But you owe it to yourself to give it careful consideration and tell your representative where you stand.

Your voice is needed in looking out for all of our pocketbooks.

That's My Take, what's yours?

