SC Education Lottery Commission to discuss holiday game glitch Tuesday

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission will hold a special meeting of its board of commissioners on Tuesday, where the glitch that made several winners in the holiday lotto game late last year.

Several lottery players across the state were upset by a glitch that showed them they won thousands of dollars in the Holiday Cash game.

The error will be discussed in executive session during a 10 a.m. board meeting on Jan. 23. Any decisions made during that executive session will be announced publicly after the discussion.

According to lottery officials, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine play areas on the ticket. The ticket would result in a top prize of $500. Several players were upset about the error.

"As soon as the issue was identified, the Add-A-Play game was suspended immediately to conduct a thorough investigation," a statement said. "Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error."

Lottery officials immediately suspended Holiday Cash until further notice until the glitch is reviewed. It did not stop the would-be winners from going to the lottery office to try and claim their winnings.

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings error.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.