The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' is coming at the end of January

While viewers along the East Coast will see only the initial stages of the eclipse before moonset, those in the West and Hawaii will see most or all of the lunar eclipse phases before dawn.(Source: NASA)

You've heard of supermoons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on Jan. 31, you'll be able to see all three in one.

A "supermoon" occurs when the full moon is closer to earth and brighter than normal.

A blood moon occurs when it takes on a reddish tint as it passes through earth's shadow in a lunar eclipse.

The "blue-moon" designation has nothing to do with color - it simply refers to the very unusual occurrence of two full moons in a single month. The first full moon of 2018 was on New Year's Day.

And for you photographers out there, NASA has created a list of tips on how to capture a supermoon.

But our friends on the West Coast will get the best view of this phenomenon, NASA says.

“For the (continental) U.S., the viewing will be best in the West,” said Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Set your alarm early and go out and take a look.”

Hawaii will also get a spectacular view, NASA said.

NASA also lets folks know that if you miss this lunar eclipse, you'll have to wait until Jan. 21, 2019.

